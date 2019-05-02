"The (Swimming) Race of the Century" at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games | Throwback Thursday

Published on May 2, 2019

Enjoy this look back at the Men's 200m Freestyle final the Summer Olympic Games in Athens 2004, also known as "the Race of the Century" in Olympic swimming or "the greatest swimming race of all time". Featuring some of the most iconic Olympic swimmers of all time, Ian Thorpe, Pieter van den Hoogenband, and Michael Phelps!



