Logan Paul DATING Brody Jenner's Ex, Josie Canseco!

Published on Jan 15, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



While Logan Paul has been busy training as an athlete, it looks like he now has a new lady in his life… and its someone you probably know.



What’s up guys it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and news just recently broke that Logan Paul is dating Josie Canseco.



The two are longtime friends who have only just recently turned into something more - as far as we know at least. Sources said that Josie recently started dating Logan after years of the two being pretty close friends.



They were seen this past Sunday holding hands at the Rose Bowl flea market in Los Angeles.



And if you think Josie looks familiar but can’t quite put your finger on why, let me refresh your memory a bit.



First, she is the daughter of Jose Canseco - a Cuban-American former Major League Baseball player who established himself as one of the premiere power hitters in the game.





He played in the outfield for the Oakland A’s and won the Rookie of the Year in 1986 and the Most Valuable Player award following that.



Now, you can catch Jose hosting the annual ping pong palooza charity tournament in Las Vegas



If you’re admittedly not a huge sports fan, like me, and didn’t really know who Jose Canseco was before this, then maybe you recognize his daughter, Josie Canseco, from her stint on the Victoria Secret Fashion show.



She walked the iconic runway at their very last fashion show to date, which really is a huge honor.



At the time, back in 2018, she shared a behind the scenes photo of the catwalk, telling her fans “all I can say is THANK YOU. to everyone who put this show together. to everyone who’s supported me and my career. to everyone who believes in me. and to the entire Victorias Secret team and cast for making this such a warm and enjoyable experience for me. forever humbled and grateful to be part of the family.





But now she might be looking to join another famous family - the Pauls. And all the pranks that come along with it.



Believe it or not, Josie has never really been a big part of the Youtube scene. She hasn’t really taken part in Logan’s videos in the past, despite their long friendship.



So you definitely haven’t seen her there, but you might have seen her wrapped underneath the arm of Brody Jenner, who she dated for a few months after his split from Kaitlyn Carter.





Josie dated Brody for about 2 months, but made a lot of headlines due to the drama that surrounded his separation from Kaitlyn and Kaitlyn’s brief fling with Miley Cyrus.



But just like Miley and Kaitlyn, Brody and Josie’s relationship was pretty brief.They split up in October shortly after taking these halloween pics together.





And you gotta admit, Logan and Josie are lowkey cute together.



One person said “i swear to God if Logan paul is not dating Josie Canseco i will be pretty mad”



So you’ve gotta give the people what they want, Logan!



Of course, this all comes right after news that Logan’s brother Jake and his girl Tana have separated after a few months of “marriage.” Both Tana and Jake posted to their instagram accounts last week to break the news to their fans.



Tana said quote, “ok i don’t rly know how to do a “we’re taking a break” post & this is weird as f**k... i’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives... i’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did.”



And things got emotional. Tana went on to say quote, “i’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me. here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year.”





Meanwhile, Jake wrote a similarly long post, saying that quote "as Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems. I’m keeping custody of Thor but Tana unfortunately gets my Lamborghini."



Jake also said the moment was "bitter sweet but it’s what’s best for us right now" and that he has nothing but love for his ex. So as one relationship ends, another begins.



But now I want to turn it over to you. What are your thoughts? Do you think Josie and Logan make a cute couple? Let me know what you think in the comments below.



And then click that subscribe button down below to make sure you’re staying up to date. I’m Sussan Mourad and I’ll see you next time.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad