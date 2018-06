Published on Jun 17, 2018

Malaysia’s first figure skating Olympian Julian Yee wants sport, and his presence in PyeongChang, to be a unifying force for his country.



Meet the unlikely Olympic hopefuls who must overcome financial, cultural, and personal obstacles to qualify for PyeongChang



