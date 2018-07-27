[Japan] Typhoon Jongdari grows stronger - 11pm JST, July 27

Published on Jul 27, 2018

Typhoon Jongdari is beginning to round the low pressure area to its west, which will slingshot it back towards Japan due to a high pressure ridge to the north. Jongdari is therefore expected to strike from the east, just south of Tokyo, and move through the main landmass of Honshu and eventually out into the East China Sea. Long range, models are in disagreement over where Jongdari will ultimately end, some take it to China, others to Korea, and the HWRF has it looping back south of Kyushu and back into the ocean.