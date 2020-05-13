All Aliya Mustafina 🇷🇺 Olympic Medal Winning Routines | Athlete Highlights

Published on May 13, 2020

This week's Athlete Highlights video features Russian Artistic Gymnast and Olympic Champion Aliya Mustafina. She is the 2012 and 2016 Olympic uneven bars champion, and a seven-time Olympic medalist. At the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Mustafina won four medals, making her the most decorated Artistic Gymnast of the competition. Four years later in Rio, she became the first female gymnast since Simona Amânar in 2000 to win an all-around medal in two consecutive Olympics, and the first since Svetlana Khorkina (also in 2000) to defend her title in an Olympic apparatus final. She is often considered one of the greatest female gymnasts of all time. Do you agree? Let us know in the comments and enjoy watching all her Olympic Medal Performances!



