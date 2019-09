Published on Sep 14, 2019

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are crowd favorites. These two astonish the crowd and judges alike every time they glide across the ice. Enjoy this episode of Top Moments where we take a look back at all of Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir's Olympic figure skating performances.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com