Aug 23, 2019

Pyrros Dimas had his first Olympic Summer Games in 1992 and won the gold medal right away. All in all, the Greek weightlifter claimed four Olympic Gold Medals and one Bronze Medal. We bring you ALL Olympic Lifts from the Greece weightlifting legend!



