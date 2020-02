Premiered Jan 30, 2020

New documents reveal how prison authorities tried to cover up the death of a man who died of dehydration in a jail cell.



Send your tips to par@therealnews.com



Producer: Stephen Janis Taya Graham

Director/Video Editor: Adam Coley

Audio Engineer: Dwayne Gladden

Camera Operator: Bababtunde Ogunfolaju Will Arenas



Subscribe to our page and support our work at https://therealnews.com/donate.