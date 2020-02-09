Celebs UNBELIEVABLY Snubbed By The Oscars!

Published on Feb 9, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Some actors spend their entire careers pining for an Oscar, and some end up winning one on their first try.



Take Leonardo DiCaprio for example, who has had many Oscar-worthy performances over the years, but has only won one which finally happened in 2015 for his role in “The Revenant”



And compare him to Jennifer Lawrence who quickly burst onto the award scene and won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ in 2013.



When one actor has an Oscar and another doesn’t, it doesn’t mean one is any better than the other, it’s a combination of a lot of things... like luck, timing, who else is in the category, and occasionally, there are some big time snubs.



And we all know Hollywood is a tricky business, especially around award season. So, with the biggest show of award season, The Oscars, airing tonight, we decided to do a roundup of some of the biggest snubs in recent history.



Here are some of the most surprising Oscar snubs right here on Listed.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad