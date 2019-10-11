Kipchoge's pursuit of a Sub-2-hour Marathon!

Olympic
Published on Oct 11, 2019

Eliud Kipchoge believes there is no such thing as human limitation, and that no human is limited in any way. Through hard work, staying dedicated to his training and the help of his coach - Eliud Kipchoge is striving to be the first human being to finish a marathon in under two hours.

Kipchoge's coach reveals all about their training regime, as they prepare to attempt this amazing feat at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna. Watch it live on the Olympic Channel!

Watch the INEOS 1:59 - Vienna Live on Site: https://oly.ch/INEOS_DE

