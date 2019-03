Published on Mar 29, 2019

As a member of the Wolverhampton Wanderers eSports team and, with the Premier League littered with Brazilian talent, the 18-year-old had the honour of being the first from South America’s biggest nation to represent an ePremier League side.



Read more about Fifilza here: https://fifa.to/yWMW3WaNrV



