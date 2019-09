Published on Sep 5, 2019

Balm in Gilead presents Alzheimers and Dementia: What the Black Family Must Know Now. Learn how Alzheimer’s disease is affecting African Americans more than any other ethnic group in the United States.



Host: Dr. Pernessa C. Seele, Founder and CEO of The Balm In Gilead, Inc.



Panelists:

Dr. Jonathan Jackson, Founding Director CARE Research Center

Tina Thomas, Director of Programs and Services for The Alzheimer’s Association