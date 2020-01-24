Shadiest Moments Of Past Grammys!

Published on Jan 24, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



As much as we love award season, for some reason, award ceremonies always seem to bring out the shadiness in so many celebrities and sometimes it’s for a very good reason. But the Grammys in particular have riddled with backlash and controversy over the years. What’s up? It’s Drew Dorsey here with Clevver News and it’s that time of year again. We are all gearing up for music’s biggest night -- the Grammys. But the Grammys have become almost synonymous with controversy over the past few years.I mean over the past couple weeks the Recording Academy has been making headlines for placing their CEO on a leave of absence due to misconduct allegations less than two weeks before this year's Grammy Awards ceremony. But aside from that, many celebs have had their problems with the Grammys and the Recording Academy over the years.And celebs have thrown some major shade at the award show after a variety of misunderstandings and/or disagreements/Starting with Ariana Grande, who famously didn’t attend the Grammys last year. We all remember that though she won her first ever Grammy for pop vocal album, she wasn’t actually in attendance to receive it.Apparently she had beef with the event’s executive producer, Ken Ehrlich, last year. He reportedly refused to allow her to perform “7 Rings,” which was her biggest hit single, TMZ reported.Ariana tweeted out a response to Ken saying that it was too late for her to pull something together.And instead of attending, Ari shared these iconic pictures of her all dressed up with nowhere to go from her house. But apparently Ari has cleared things up with the Grammys because she will be performing this Sunday. She shared the news on her IG writing quote, “see you jan 26 #GRAMMYs @cbstv @recordingacademy”Oh and she’s nominated five times, so it’s likely she’ll be taking home another award.Another celeb who has outwardly thrown shade at the Grammys is Drake.Drake was among many rappers who have refused to perform in recent years.After recent snubs, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino both refused to play the 61st Grammys. And Drake, who was nominated in major categories and has been historically snubbed by the Grammys, also refused to play.Drake opened up about his issues with the Grammys on Apple’s Beats 1 Radio.But the Grammys can dish shade just as much as they take it.One both awkward and shady moment was at the 2014 Grammys when Taylor Swift, and everyone around her thought she'd won the Best Award with Red but she most definitely had not.Hold on, can we see that again closer to Taylor and her family...Yeah, that kinda sorta seemed like some serious shade to Taylor because we all know Red should’ve won the Grammy that year.Maybe they just picked another album that started the same way that Taylor’s album did, or maybe they were throwing shade. Another celeb who has been either intentionally or unintentionally shaded by the Grammys is Adele.She’s experienced sound issues during her performances on multiple occasions.Coincidence? Maybe. Shade? Also, maybe. At the 2016 Grammys, Adele dealt with sounds issues as the piano mics had fallen into the piano during her performance of “All I Ask.”Adele talked to Ellen about the mishap.Adele also went on to say quote, “Next time I have any sound issues I am gonna stop. ‘Sorry, that’s not working for me. If we have time to do it again, let’s do it.And that she did.Then, the following year, at the 2017 Grammys during her tribute to the late George Michael Adele stopped mid-performance due to more audio issues.But Adele shaded the Grammys right back.That same year, during her Album of the Year speech Adele she spoke directly to Beyoncé, telling her how much of an inspiration she is. And during her tearful Album of the Year speech, Adele called Bey quote “the artist of my life” and said the award should have gone to Lemonade.Adele even went on to explain it later in her post show interview.So clearly celebs aren’t always agreeing with what these academies are deciding and it’s their choice whether or not they want to be there.Either way, we’ll be watching this Sunday and keeping a close eye out for any possible shade either from the Grammys or from the celebs themselves, you know you can count on us to catch it all!But I want to know what you think about all of this.Do you think anyone notable will be missing from the Grammys this year due to controversy? And who else has shaded award shows in the past?Let me know down in the comments below.After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news.



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/drew__dorsey