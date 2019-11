Published on Nov 2, 2019

Korea Republic got off to a lightning start, scoring inside the opening 60 seconds, and never looked back. The Taeguk Warriors doubled their lead, and despite Chile pulling one back before half-time, the Asian side held firm. They finished as Group C runners-up, earning a Round of 16 clash against Angola.



