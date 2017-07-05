2017 US National Table Tennis Championships - Day 1 - Table 2

Loading...
2017 US National Table Tennis ChampionshipsDay 1 - Table 2Men's Round of 64 through 16, Junior Boys Singles9:00 AM Men's Singles Round of 649:45 AM Men's Singles Round of 6410:30 AM Men's Singles Round of 3211:15 AM Men's Singles Round of 3212:00 PM Junior Girls Singles Semi12:45 PM Men's Singles Round of 161:30 PM Men's Singles Round of 162:15 PM Men's Singles Round of 163:00 PM Men's Singles Round of 163:45 PM Women's Doubles QF4:30 PM Junior Boys Singles SF5:15 PM Men's Doubles Round of 166:00 PM Junior Boys Singles FinalJuly 3-8, 2017Las Vegas, NevadaUSA Table Tennis
