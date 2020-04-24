Taylor Swift SLAMS Scooter Braun For New Album Release!

Published on Apr 24, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#TaylorSwift #ScooterBraun #BigMachineRecords



The world may be at a stand still but that’s not enough to keep Scooter Braun away from his devious ways, and Taylor Swift isn’t having it.



Hey everyone, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here to dish up ALL this ongoing drama revolving around Taylor, Scooter Braun, and Big Machine Records. Yeah, it still isn’t over!



While you mentally prepare yourself for this INSANE news, hit that subscribe button so you never miss any updates.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr