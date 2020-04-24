Taylor Swift SLAMS Scooter Braun For New Album Release!

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews#TaylorSwift #ScooterBraun #BigMachineRecordsThe world may be at a stand still but that’s not enough to keep Scooter Braun away from his devious ways, and Taylor Swift isn’t having it.Hey everyone, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here to dish up ALL this ongoing drama revolving around Taylor, Scooter Braun, and Big Machine Records. Yeah, it still isn’t over! While you mentally prepare yourself for this INSANE news, hit that subscribe button so you never miss any updates.For More Clevver Visit:Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevverKeep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/ClevverFollow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTVTweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr
Loading playlists...