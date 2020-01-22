BTS Officially Announces 'Map Of The Soul' World Tour Dates!

Published on Jan 22, 2020

Whatever prior commitments you’ve made for the rest of 2020, they are now cancelled on account of BTS announcing their upcoming world tour, so start saving up now.



What’s up guys, it’s Sinead DeVries back here on Clevver News, and only three short months set us apart from the very first of 37 BTS tour stops around the world, so get excited, BTS ARMY!



The K-pop group sent Army into an ecstatic rage Tuesday when they announced their plan to tour the world, and it didn’t take long for the #BTSTour2020 to begin trending around the globe.



Big Hit Entertainment first shared the poster featuring the 37 tour dates, which is set to kick off with four shows at the band’s hometown venue, Seoul’s Olympic Stadium on April 11th.



From there they will head to the states to play two shows in L.A.’s Rosebowl Stadium in Pasadena.



Along with the U.S., BTS will also be making stops in Canada, Japan, Germany, Spain and The U.K.



Fans were also quick to notice that two shows on June 13th and 14th were included on the poster without a location, so be sure to keep up with all the latest updates, because they could be coming to your town and, like, SOON.



According to ET Online, QUOTE: “The tour will commence following the release of the band’s fourth studio album, ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ which is set to drop on February 21st.”



So if I’m doing the math correctly, y’all have about a month and a half to memorize lyrics, choreography and plan your concert outfits accordingly.



But if you scanned the tour date poster for a stop closest to you and couldn’t find one, don’t worry just yet…



A source from Big Hit Entertainment revealed that there will be more tour dates announced, saying QUOTE, “After successfully wrapping up their ‘Love Yourself’ tour last year, [BTS] will begin their new ‘Map of the Soul Tour.’ We have only revealed the dates and locations that have been confirmed, and the other dates and locations that are confirmed at a later time will be revealed separately.”



I also want to point out that what is especially humbling to see is the support within the entire BTS Army after many fans expressed their disappointment after not being able to attend a show due to the tour locations.



Fans have been posting tweets filled with good luck and good juju for their fellow Army members, like this tweet that read QUOTE, “If you are reading this, you WILL get tickets to a BTS concert. You will go and make tons of new friends and it will be be the best time of your life. Everything will be alright, don’t stress.”



Others shared live concert footage as a means of allowing unlucky fans who won’t be able to attend, the opportunity to see what it’s like.



One fan said, “ARMYs don’t be sad if you don’t/cant get the seats closest to bts because this view is epically indescribable and unbelievable too.”



And some Army members even put a lighthearted spin on the fact that tickets may not be available to them, like this fan who wrote, “me planning my outfits, flights and accommodation for #BTSTOUR2020 even tho i have a 2% chance of getting tickets.”



Honestly, v accurate…



AND if you simply cannot wait until February to hear the boys perform… GOOD NEWS! It was JUST announced BTS will perform with Lil Nas X at the Grammys on Sunday, January 26th!!!



Variety reports, “Lil Nas X will be joined onstage by Diplo, BTS, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey, Billy Ray Cyrus, and the OG Nas.”



While BTS was not nominated for a grammy this year, at least they will get their well deserved time on the Grammys stage!

Aside from the band’s world tour announcement and their upcoming Grammys performance with Lil Nas X, they also released their first single from the new album called “Black Swan.”



The track has already received massive praise from fans, and within just a few hours, it topped the iTunes chart in at least 93 different regions, which also happens to be a personal record for BTS AND any Korean track in history, including “Gangnam Style.”



It’s a lot to take in, but trust us when we say you don’t want to miss out on any of the dates because something tells me these tickets will go FAST.



But to hold us over for the time being, we’ll be over here with “Black Swan” on repeat for the next month until Map Of The Soul: 7’s release next month.



Until then, I wanna know if you guys are already setting dates aside for BTS’ world tour, and which songs are you most looking forward to hearing live?



Get to talking down here in the comments and then don’t forget to subscribe to our channel and click right over here for another new video.



Thanks for tuning in, I’m your host Sinead DeVries and I’ll see ya next time.





