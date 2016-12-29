Bullet vs Prince Rupert's Drop at 150,000 fps - Smarter Every Day 165

Published on Dec 29, 2016

Please Re-subscribe and "hit the bell" http://bit.ly/Subscribe2SED

Support via Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/smartereveryday

Click to see my Audible Library: http://www.smartereveryday.com/audible

Click here to tweet this video: https://goo.gl/xKoD5L

Behind the Scenes: https://youtu.be/CaYq9sX4zLs

⇊ Click below for more links! ⇊



Check out Brady's channel: "Objectivity"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEZBR...



Gordon's song can be purchased here:

https://ashellinthepit.bandcamp.com/a...







~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

GET SMARTER SECTION

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xe-f4...

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



Tweet Ideas to me at:

http://twitter.com/smartereveryday



I'm "ilikerockets" on Snapchat.

Snap Code: http://i.imgur.com/7DGfEpR.png



Smarter Every Day on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/SmarterEveryDay



Smarter Every Day on Patreon

http://www.patreon.com/smartereveryday



Smarter Every Day On Instagram

http://www.instagram.com/smartereveryday



Smarter Every Day SubReddit

http://www.reddit.com/r/smartereveryday



Ambiance and musicy things by: Gordon McGladdery did the outro music the video.

http://ashellinthepit.bandcamp.com/

The thought is it my efforts making videos will help educate the world as a whole, and one day generate enough revenue to pay for my kids college education. Until then if you appreciate what you've learned in this video and the effort that went in to it, please SHARE THE VIDEO!



If you REALLY liked it, feel free to pitch a few dollars Smarter Every Day by becoming a Patron.

http://www.patreon.com/smartereveryday



Warm Regards,



Destin