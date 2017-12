Published on Dec 22, 2017

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called it "a historical tragedy" that an independent State of Palestine has yet not been built. China advocates the final settlement of the Palestine-Israel issue should be achieved through dialogue and negotiation under the UN resolution, Wang said in an interview with CCTV.



