BioWeapon 911 - Looking At Evidence - Not MSM Conspiracy Theories

Premiered Apr 18, 2020

https://www.memri.org/tv/russian-biol...



Biosafety Level 4 Facilities - Jens Kuhn Ran Russian Lab Called VECTOR



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biosafe...





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/State_R...





US Army Says It Can't Track Its Own Bioweapons



https://brassballs.blog/home/pentagon...





Fauci Informed of CoronaVirus On Jan 6th, Selects Trial Candidates Jan 11th, Trump Informed Jan 29th By Navarro Letter



https://brassballs.blog/home/before-t...





George Webb is an investigative journalist in the Washington, DC area that discovered the NATO Military Grade encryption blackberries and hard drives used by DNC Chairwoman's IT assistant, Imran Awan. Webb has documented NATO involvement on Capitol Hill in the diversion of weapons provisioned by Congress for conflict areas such as Iraq and Pakistan into other covert operations like Libya, Syria, Sudan, and Yemen. Also, Webb has highlighted how NATO Supreme Commanders have used protege translators like Imran Awan to return to the US to pose as small, disadvantaged businesses to win Pentagon and DHS SBA set aside contracts. His latest reports have shown the same Defense Threat Reduction Agency that divert nuclear materials to Iran may have also diverted bioweapons to Iran.



Webb produced a fact witness, a Marine named Andre Taggart, and Taggart confirmed the government marked blackberries and drives stashed by Awan in his home. Webb also interviewed a Capitol Hill staffer with a three decade relationship with Joe Biden that provided insider information about Biden Awan that was later confirmed in a House hearing. The House insider also left the phone with Webb which had Congressional markings, and the blackberry mapped to a DIA staffer on Capitol Hill in the Human Intelligence Services.



A summary of his three years of reporting has been summarize in a five video playlist called The Webb Report and can be found here.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9sjb...

Investigative Reporter George Webb Has Prepared A Five Chapter Video Storyboard To Get You Up To Speed Quickly On His Spy Ring In Congress Series. Addition Chapters Available At Patreon.



The Webb Report - Chapter One Summary - Awans, Biden Blackberries, Covert Action Server, Evergreen



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9sjb...



The Webb Report - Chapter Two - The Biden Blackwater Blackberries



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFioO...



The Webb Report - Chapter Three - Crowdstrike Strikes Back With Fiona Hill Gang



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6trMh...



The Webb Report - Chapter Four - Blackwater Blackberries Between The Senate And the DNC



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FZXJ...



The Webb Report - Chapter Five - E Is For Energy And Epstein



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8xv4...

To get up to speed quickly on investigative journalist George Webb's investigation of the DNC and their covert communications with encrypted Blackwater Blackberries and Crowdstrike DNC Server, start with the Webb Report. Five videos later, you will be completely up to speed.