Hungry monkeys brawl over food as coronavirus hits tourism in Thailand

Published on Mar 13, 2020

A large crowd of monkeys has been filmed brawling over a pot of yoghurt in a street in Thailand. A fall in tourist numbers amid the Covid-19 outbreak has resulted in far fewer people offering them food. The video was filmed in Lopburi, a city north-east of Bangkok that is famed for its monkey population

Subscribe to Guardian News on YouTube ► http://bit.ly/guardianwiressub



How to stop the spread of coronavirus ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jpXA...



Support the Guardian ► https://support.theguardian.com/contr...



Today in Focus podcast ► https://www.theguardian.com/news/seri...



The Guardian YouTube network:



The Guardian ► http://www.youtube.com/theguardian

Owen Jones talks ► http://bit.ly/subsowenjones

Guardian Football ► http://is.gd/guardianfootball

Guardian Sport ► http://bit.ly/GDNsport

Guardian Culture ► http://is.gd/guardianculture