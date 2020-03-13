Lopburi

Hungry monkeys brawl over food as coronavirus hits tourism in Thailand

Published on Mar 13, 2020

A large crowd of monkeys has been filmed brawling over a pot of yoghurt in a street in Thailand. A fall in tourist numbers amid the Covid-19 outbreak has resulted in far fewer people offering them food. The video was filmed in Lopburi, a city north-east of Bangkok that is famed for its monkey population
