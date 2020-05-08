Top 10 Highest Women's Pole Vault at the Olympics | Top Moments

Published on May 8, 2020

Enjoy watching the Top 10 Highest Women's Pole Vault Jumps in Olympic history! Physical attributes such as speed, agility, and strength are essential to pole vaulting effectively, but technical skill is an equally if not more important element. Russia's Yelena Isinbaeva is currently the only female athlete to win two Olympic pole vault titles, and also the only one to win more than two Olympic medals in this extraordinary discipline.



10) Sandi Morris 🇺🇸: 4,80m at Rio 2016

9) Katerina Stefanidi 🇬🇷: 4,80m at Rio 2016

8) Yelena Isinbaeva 🇷🇺: 4,80m at Athens 2004

7) Sandi Morris 🇺🇸: 4,85m at Rio 2016

6) Katerina Stefanidi 🇬🇷: 4,85m at Rio 2016

5)Yelena Isinbaeva 🇷🇺: 4,85m at Beijing 2008

4)Yelena Isinbaeva 🇷🇺: 4,85m at Athens 2004

3) Yelena Isinbaeva 🇷🇺: 4,91m at Athens 2004

2) Yelena Isinbaeva 🇷🇺: 4,95m at Beijing 2008

1)Yelena Isinbaeva 🇷🇺: 5,05m at Beijing 2008 (New World Record!)



