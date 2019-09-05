FBI Special Agents Talk About What It's Like Working For The FBI

Published on Sep 5, 2019

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) ability to effectively recruit, develop, and retain a diverse Special Agent workforce is critical to its ability to effectively execute its mission. Every day, FBI employees represent, interact with, and serve communities of all races, nationalities, and ethnicities.



The FBI is hosting this workshop to educate the students attending the Tom Joyner Family Reunion on how their skill sets may have a home in the FBI. Whether their careers begin with our Honors Internship Program or Collegiate Hiring Initiative, employees can have multiple fulfilling careers once in the FBI. The first step is getting in. Learn more and apply at FBIjobs.gov