If Americans Knew - Intro

Published on Aug 30, 2018
If Americans Knew about the numerous human rights violations and other treacherous behavior carried out by the state of Israel, they might feel differently about the overwhelming financial and military support given to them by our government.
For more information, please visit: ifamericansknew.org For the latest news on Israel and Palestine, go to: israelpalestinenews.org For a constantly updated list of the lives lost in this conflict, see: israelpalestinetimeline.org