Giuliani broadens Biden corruption with Romania mention

Published on Oct 10, 2019

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 332.



What are Joe and Hunter Biden’s connections to Romania and it's now exiled real estate oligarch Gabriel Popoviciu?



Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani name dropped Romania, as the latest country entangled in the unfolding Obama White House corruption ring, with what appears to be former VP Joe Biden exerting influence, and earning big bucks in foreign business deals, via his loser son Hunter acting as proxy.



#Giuliani #Biden #Romania #TheDuran



***

The Duran - http://theduran.com

THE DURAN SHOP - Official merchandise - http://drnshop.com

FREE SPEECH:

FOLLOW The Duran on BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran

JOIN THE COMMUNITY - DURAN VIDEO: http://duranvideo.com/

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/



DONATE: https://paypal.me/theduran/10

SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran

PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran



INSTAGRAM: theduran_com

https://instagram.com/theduran_com



AUDIO PODCASTS:

iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...

Soundcloud:

https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666



SOCIAL:

Gab: https://gab.ai/TheDuran

Minds: https://minds.com/theduran

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thedurancom

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theduran_com



End Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com