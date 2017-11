Published on Nov 19, 2017

A true icon of world football, Pelé captured the heart of fans across the globe. From dazzling in his first FIFA World Cup as 17 year old, to lifting the trophy in Mexcio in 1970, his skill and quality were plain to see. He would end his career with three FIFA World Cup winners medals.



