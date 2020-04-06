Kylie Jenner Has INSANE Baby Demands!

#KylieJenner #TravisScott #StormiWebster

Kylie Jenner just joined the rest of Hollywood’s finest and hopped on an Instagram Live with her BFF Stassie. They spilled all the tea and Kylie revealed that she is far from done having babies! She wants seven children.

What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my at-home Clevver studio and Kylie Jenner spilled the tea on how many babies she wants to have!

And I don’t know about you, but I am loving all these Instagram lives from celebrities. They not only keep me entertained, but I feel like I’m watching in on a FaceTime sesh, especially when it’s between best friends like Kylie and Stassi.


