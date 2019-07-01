Talib Kweli And B Real Talk Cypress Hill, Early Gang Life & Marijuana Activism I People's Party

Published on Jul 1, 2019

On the latest People's Party, Kweli sits down with legendary hip-hop artist B Real to discuss Cypress Hill, Prophets of Rage, gang life, and marijuana and cannabis activism.



Audio Podcasts:



Topics covered on this week's episode:



1:50 -- Kweli and B Real on Cypress Hill's historic "Woodstock '94" concert



3:25 -- B Real on the formation of Prophets of Rage. "We're gonna show them what 'raging against the machine' really is"



8:00 -- B Real on the power of bringing a live band onto stage



10:05 -- How B Real was influenced by rock music



10:56 -- Kweli and B Real on whether Mexicans and Afro-Latin people have an "n-word pass"



16:30 -- "When did you become B Real?" Answer: "Pretty much when I started running with the gangs."



19:12 -- B Real on his father getting shot 12 times



20:02 -- B Real on getting shot in a rival neighborhood and being rushed to "Killer King" hospital. "It didn't knock me out of the game"



24:00 -- B-Real's famous nasal-y voice



27:18 -- "Who is like your All-Star team of people that you've smoked with?" Snoop Dogg and Wiz both make the list, along with a few surprises



29:40 -- B Real shares the story of going on Saturday Night Live and being "banned" from the show. "We had it planned!"



35:12 -- B Real explains how he went from "stoner" to cannabis activist



39:44 -- B-Real talks about having to stay up on what cannabis culture. "I try to stay up on game... 'cause people try to test me"



44:10 -- "Dispensary gentrification" and black and brown people potentially being shut out of the cannabis industry



48:20 -- "What do you feel like is good about immigration right now and what could be better?"



51:30 -- The power of voting and organizing people to vote as a block



