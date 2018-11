Published on Oct 26, 2018

Using insights he got while reviewing the book House of Trump, House of Putin by Craig Unger (see November 2018 issue of Culture Wars magazine), E. Michael Jones, editor of Culture Wars, recently gave a talk in Bavaria, Germany. In this video he discusses that review and that talk.



http://culturewars.com/

http://fidelitypress.org/



E. Michael Jones books mentioned in this video:

The Slaughter of Cities: https://amzn.to/2OdI0Q0

Libido Dominandi: Sexual Liberation & Political Control: https://amzn.to/2qbwue3

The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit: And Its Impact on World History: https://amzn.to/2EKFNvR