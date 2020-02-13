Gabi DeMartino's Ready To Get Married!

Published on Feb 13, 2020

Wedding bells might be in the near future for YouTuber Gabi DeMartino and her boyfriend, who just revealed they’re ready to take the ‘next step’ in their relationship.



What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here on Clevver News, and a televised YouTuber wedding seems very likely and in the cards for Gabi DeMartino and her boyfriend Collin.



After fans continue to send in questions regarding the couple’s relationship, Gabi revealed in her latest video titled “we’re finally talking about it” that they’re ready to divulge some juicy deets.



While in the Bahamas filming the fifth season of her reality show with her sister Niki, Gabi and Collin sat down to give fans a little inside scoop into their five-year relationship.



I mean, obviously we’re gonna go “there” and ask the questions we’ve been dying to know… it’s just basic YouTuber Q&A 101, really.



The two also got into what they thought about each other when they first met on the beach and Gabi gave him the cold shoulder.



She added that she was walking away from him on the beach because she wanted him to take a peek at her…umm, backside...



Thankfully though, Gabi revealed that she always seemed to know that Collin was special, saying, “I knew you were the guy I was gonna marry for some reason.”



That’s when the question of marriage and having children came up, and let’s just say neither Gabi nor Collin shied away from answering...



I can only imagine how extravagant this engagement is going to be considering it seems like Collin has already started planning...



Kids, on the other hand, can wait a little longer as Gabi explained, “I wanna be married for a long period of time before we have kids. I wanna enjoy the marriage first.”



Speaking of kids, Gabi and Collin also apparently have their kids’ names picked out… I told you they went IN on the details…



But before having kids, the two went into detail about their ideal honeymoon spot.



Gabi revealed that because they want to get married in a more tropical location, she’d love to go somewhere cold for their honeymoon, to which Collin suggested, “We were thinking like a ski lodge or something. You know those igloos that have a see through roof? Something like that.”



After a few seconds they pretty much decided that they’d love to see the Northern Lights on their honeymoon.



But for now, Gabi and Collin seem to be loving their new little life together as they just purchased their first home last January.



They’ve been posting photos of their home and their life, and causing me to wallow in my own jealousy with renovation updates like this one of a literal Carrie Bradshaw dream closet.



So we don’t exactly know when Collin will pop the question, but I’d be willing to place bets on this year… he did say “very shortly”



As for now, we’re so happy to see that these two have been going strong since 2015 and only seem to be growing stronger.



So what did you guys think about Gabi and Collin’s Q&A?



Were you surprised by how candid the two got about their future together? Will an engagement happen sooner rather than later?!?



I’m your host Emile Ennis Jr. and I’ll see you next time!





