Daily Reading for Monday, January 13th, 2020 HD

Published on Jan 11, 2020

Reading 1, First Samuel 1:1-8

1 There was a man of Ramathaim, a Zuphite from the highlands of Ephraim whose name was Elkanah son of Jeroham, son of Elihu, son of Tohu, son of Zuph, an Ephraimite.



2 He had two wives, one called Hannah, the other Peninnah; Peninnah had children but Hannah had none.



3 Every year this man used to go up from his town to worship, and to sacrifice to Yahweh Sabaoth at Shiloh. (The two sons of Eli, Hophni and Phinehas, were there as priests of Yahweh.)



4 One day Elkanah offered a sacrifice. Now he used to give portions to Peninnah and to all her sons and daughters;



5 to Hannah, however, he would give only one portion: for, although he loved Hannah more, Yahweh had made her barren.



6 Furthermore, her rival would taunt and provoke her, because Yahweh had made her womb barren.



7 And this went on year after year; every time they went up to the temple of Yahweh she used to taunt her. On that day she wept and would not eat anything;



8 so her husband Elkanah said, 'Hannah, why are you crying? Why are you not eating anything? Why are you so sad? Am I not more to you than ten sons?'





Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 116:12-13, 14-17, 18-19

12 What return can I make to Yahweh for his generosity to me?



13 I shall take up the cup of salvation and call on the name of Yahweh.



14 I shall fulfil my vows to Yahweh, witnessed by all his people.



15 Costly in Yahweh's sight is the death of his faithful.



16 I beg you, Yahweh! I am your servant, I am your servant and my mother was your servant; you have undone my fetters.



17 I shall offer you a sacrifice of thanksgiving and call on the name of Yahweh.



18 I shall fulfil my vows to Yahweh, witnessed by all his people,



19 in the courts of the house of Yahweh, in your very heart, Jerusalem.





Gospel, Mark 1:14-20

14 After John had been arrested, Jesus went into Galilee. There he proclaimed the gospel from God saying,



15 'The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is close at hand. Repent, and believe the gospel.'



16 As he was walking along by the Lake of Galilee he saw Simon and Simon's brother Andrew casting a net in the lake -- for they were fishermen.



17 And Jesus said to them, 'Come after me and I will make you into fishers of people.'



18 And at once they left their nets and followed him.



19 Going on a little further, he saw James son of Zebedee and his brother John; they too were in their boat, mending the nets.



20 At once he called them and, leaving their father Zebedee in the boat with the men he employed, they went after him.



Support Catholic Online by Subscribing to our Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/catholiconl...



More on Daily Readings: https://www.catholic.org/bible/daily_...



Catholic Online Shopping: http://catholiconline.shopping/



[http://bit.ly/1SymkZN] Prayer Book Collection

[http://bit.ly/1q3ZrpU] Catholic Household Blessings and Prayers

[http://bit.ly/1N6YgLA] Praying the Rosary with Pope Francis

[http://bit.ly/1PS1ylT] Spiritual Thoughts Series

[http://bit.ly/204E1Wj] Divine Mercy Rosary

[http://bit.ly/1SbRs0t] Red Sacred Heart Rosary Bracelet

[http://bit.ly/1UW1fyN] Black Capped Our Father Sterling Silver Rosary

[http://bit.ly/1UIrqZm] Black Swarovski 14Kt Gold Rosary

[http://bit.ly/1Xf48rQ] Holy Family Holy Card

[http://bit.ly/1UTyBOP] GNT Leatherbound Bible

[http://bit.ly/1S8xLXo] New American Bible

[http://bit.ly/1RZVr6K] New Testament: Ignatius Catholic Study Bible



Light a Prayer Candle [http://bit.ly/1V6jjVj]



You Can Make a Difference Today - Donate Now [https://ycvf.org]