COMING SOON ! - FIFA Technical Study Group - Press Conference

Before the Closing Press Conference, accredited media are also invited to a special press conference gathering a select group of football experts for its Technical Study Group (TSG), who have been analysing matches and identifying potential trends to include in the technical report that will be distributed to all FIFA member associations after the competition.
To discuss the football seen so far at the competition, the press conference will include the following FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG) members:
• April Heinrichs (Head, USA)
• Sun Wen (China PR)
• Nadine Kessler (Germany)
• Elisabeth Loisel (France)
• Clémentine Touré (Côte d’Ivoire)
Background information on the FIFA TSG is available here.
Please note that both events are only open to media accredited for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019. Media unable to attend can follow live via FIFA.com and FIFA YouTube.
English and French interpretation will be provided via the FIFA Interpretation App. To download the FIFA Interpretation App, please click HERE and HERE.