The Debate - The Killing of Khashoggi (New revelations)

Published on Oct 22, 2018
In the midst of Saudis’ conflicting accounts surrounding the mysterious killing of the Saudi dissident journalist in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, CNN aired CCTV footage it obtained from Turkey. It shows a member of the hit squad left the consulate through the back door while wearing Khashoggi’s clothes and a fake beard. The Saudis changing accounts of his death fueled further worldwide condemnation and pleas for transparency. Ankara says the killing was savagely planned and that president Erdogan will reveal the naked truth about the case on Tuesday.