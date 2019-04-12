Top Scorers in Women's Olympic Football | Top Moments

In this edition of Top Moments we look back at the top scorers in Women's Olympic Football, featuring:

Melanie Behringer - Germany - 5 Goals - Beijing 2008 & Rio 2016
Mia Hamm - USA - 5 Goals - Atlanta 1996 & Athens 2004
Alex Morgan - USA - 5 Goals - London 2012 & Rio 2016
Lotta Schelin - Sweden - 6 Goals - Athens 2004 & Rio 2016
Melissa Tancredi - Canada - Beijing 2008 & Rio 2016
Carli Lloyd - USA - 8 Goals - Beijing 2008 & Rio 2016
Pretinha - Brazil - 8 Goals - Atlanta 1996 & Beijing 2008
Abby Wambach - 9 Goals - Athens 2004 & London 2012
Birgit Prinz - 10 Goals - Germany - Atlanta 1996 & Beijing 2008
Marta - 10 Goals - Brazil - Athens 2004 & Rio 2016
Christine Sinclair - 11 Goals - Canada - London 2012 & Rio 2016
Cristiane - 14 Goals - Brazil - Athens 2004 & Rio 2016

