Top Scorers in Women's Olympic Football | Top Moments

Published on Apr 12, 2019

In this edition of Top Moments we look back at the top scorers in Women's Olympic Football, featuring:



Melanie Behringer - Germany - 5 Goals - Beijing 2008 & Rio 2016

Mia Hamm - USA - 5 Goals - Atlanta 1996 & Athens 2004

Alex Morgan - USA - 5 Goals - London 2012 & Rio 2016

Lotta Schelin - Sweden - 6 Goals - Athens 2004 & Rio 2016

Melissa Tancredi - Canada - Beijing 2008 & Rio 2016

Carli Lloyd - USA - 8 Goals - Beijing 2008 & Rio 2016

Pretinha - Brazil - 8 Goals - Atlanta 1996 & Beijing 2008

Abby Wambach - 9 Goals - Athens 2004 & London 2012

Birgit Prinz - 10 Goals - Germany - Atlanta 1996 & Beijing 2008

Marta - 10 Goals - Brazil - Athens 2004 & Rio 2016

Christine Sinclair - 11 Goals - Canada - London 2012 & Rio 2016

Cristiane - 14 Goals - Brazil - Athens 2004 & Rio 2016



