Published on Aug 28, 2019

96m span,120m high beam bridge:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

belong Chongqing to Guiyang high speed railway.

Although not very high,this HSR bridge parallel the old railway bridge,form one of the most beautiful bridge combination.

Form this video 00:38 - 01:12 can see another high beam bridge in this HSR not far from Liujiadayuan bridge,named Tianba Railway Bridge 田坝特大桥,guess not as high as 90m.