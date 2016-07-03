McCain is Directly Responsible for ISIS

Published on Jul 3, 2016

Mega Bombshell: McCain, Obama, and Clinton Were “Partners in Creating, Arming and Funding ISIS” Says Senate Candidate



An Arizona Senate candidate has emerged who is calling a spade a spade. The following video portrays the most shocking allegations in the history of American politics.



Dr. Kelli Ward has taken the gloves off where it concerns the service of Senator John McCain. She has rightly stated the McCain, along with President Barack Hussein Obama and Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, were actual “Partners in Creating and Arming and Funding ISIS”.



It really does not get more serious than this accusation unless someone alleges that rogue elements within the U.S. Federal Government were directly responsible for the planning, coordination, execution and cover-up of the false flag terror attacks on September 11, 2001 … … … which they were.



What’s the point?

Outright treason has been perpetrated against the American people by the highest officials in the land. Somehow they have manage to get away with it … until now. Go get ’em Dr. Kelli Ward! Hopefully the residents of Arizona will watch you back.



Here’s the video that contains the extraordinary statements outlining high crimes against the American people, war crimes against the people of Syria and crimes against humanity across the Northern Levant that were committed by the POTUS, Secretary of State and Arizona Senator.