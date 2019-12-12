The Highest Interchange in The World航拍元蔓高速红光枢纽大桥

Published on Dec 12, 2019

Hongguang Bridge, the interchange of Yuanman and Kunmo Expressway,has 90m pier,about 100m high,will become the highest interchange in the world exceed Shijiahe Bridge:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PREdS...

located in:

N23.628195 E101.940875

some part beneath 136m high Nanxihe Railway Bridge:

http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...

south of Red River,Yuanjiang county,Yunnan province.

Becouse it cross under a high speed railway,this interchange much complex than Shijiahe Bridge.