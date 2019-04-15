Honest Government Ad | Julian Assange

Published on Apr 15, 2019

The British, Australian, Ecuadorian and US Governments have made an ad about Julian Assange’s arrest and it’s surprisingly honest and informative!

-*- CREDITS
-- Produced by Patrons of the Juice Media
-- Written & created by Giordano for The Juice Media
-- Performed by Ellen x Voice by Lucy and Maria Paula (Ecuador)
-- Thanks to Lizzie, Micah, Scott, Clinton and Dbot for expert advice
-- Thanks to Adso, Damian and Matt-N for script feedback
-- Soundtrack by TwoMountains https://audiojungle.net/item/acoustic...
-- Outro beat by Mozart x Eric Parsons https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6JBB...

-*- KEY SOURCES & READING
-- US Charging Document: https://www.justice.gov/usao-edva/pre...
-- Excellent overview here by Glenn Greenwald and Micah Lee: “The U.S. Government’s Indictment of Julian Assange Poses Grave Threats to Press Freedom” https://theintercept.com/2019/04/11/t...
-- Also excellent: Matt Taibbi, “Why the Assange Arrest Should Scare Reporters” https://www.rollingstone.com/politics...
-- Trevor Timm, “The Case Against Julian Assange Is a Threat to Journalists Everywhere”
https://medium.com/s/oversight/the-ca...
-- Guy Rundle: “Assange is in the dock, but it’s investigative journalism on trial” https://www.crikey.com.au/2019/04/12/...
-- Statement by Assange’s lawyer: https://www.democracynow.org/2019/4/1...

-*- TRANSLATIONS
-- French by Julie
-- Dutch by Jonas Maebe
-- Serbian by Tamara
-- Dutch by Jonas Maebe
-- Turkish by Antigone09
-- Danish by Mabeli
-- Czech by Jaromír Karmazín
-- Finnish by Max L

Add to