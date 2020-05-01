Table Tennis: Women's Team Gold Match | Rio 2016 Replays

Can't wait? Watch it now: https://oly.ch/TableTennisWomensTeamG...
Let's take a look back to the Women's Team Gold Match in Table Tennis of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Team China featuring Liu Shiwen, Ding Ning, and Li Xiaoxia was the hot favourite in an intense battle against German team of Han Ying, Petrissa Solja, and Shan Xiaona. Enjoy watching and find out who would win the Gold Medal!
Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe
Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com