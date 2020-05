Published on Apr 30, 2020

Welcome to the 406th episode of New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:



Story #1: Bill Gates Worked To End Livestock Production, Pushed Lab Grown Meat

https://bit.ly/2YguWlq



President Trump Readies Bailout For Nation's Food Suppliers

https://bit.ly/2ybnwoT



Bill Gates Among 117 Foreigners To Be Decorated By Japan

https://bit.ly/3aVzGjf



Please Stop The Ride

https://bit.ly/35fIfnA



Story #2: New Microsoft Bitcoin Mining System Set to Transform BTC Mining

https://bit.ly/2W6JDoq



Episode 145 – You Are Being Gamed

https://bit.ly/2Skik97



Video: Bill Gates Gets Pied In Belgium, Circa 1999

https://bit.ly/2VPNTtm



Story #3: CT Cops Cancel Spy Drone, Showing Resistance to Medical Martial Law Can Work

https://bit.ly/2ycXzFl



Updated Press Release: Westport Police Department Statement on Drone Pilot Program

https://bit.ly/2Wft0a2



California Cops Heckled As They Tell 93-Year-Old Couple They Can’t Sit in Chairs on the Beach

https://bit.ly/2yX8mU8



You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.