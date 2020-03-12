Şenes Erzik donates collection to FIFA World Football Museum

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
The Honorary President of the Turkish FA has handed over more than 200 objects to the home of football history in Zurich.Mario Kempes visits FIFA World Football Museum: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FCcK...More FIFA Museum videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...More on the FIFA Museum: http://www.fifamuseum.comGet your football fill from FIFA:Subscribe to FIFATV: https://www.youtube.com/FIFATV FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw... FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcupFIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
Loading playlists...