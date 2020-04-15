Best of Michael Jordan 🇺🇸 at the Olympics | Athlete Highlights

Published on Apr 15, 2020

Michael Jordan is regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time. At the 1984 Olympics, Jordan led team US in scoring, averaging 17 points a game. The USA went undefeated throughout the tournament, claiming the gold medal. Eight years later, he collects his second Olympic gold with the dream team in Barcelona, he was the second-highest scorer of the team, averaging 14.9 points a game. Michael Jordan (USA) - Basketball - Los Angeles 1984, Barcelona 1992



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com