Demi Lovato Talks About OVERDOSE For 1st Time!

Demi Lovato just opened up and discussed her recovery, new music, and plans for her future in an emotional new interview with Zane Lowe and we’re breaking it all down for you.What’s up? It’s Erin Robinson here with Clevver News and while Demi Lovato is ready to start a new chapter in her life, she’s not afraid to address all of the challenging times that got her to where she is now.Since her near fatal overdose she’s worked through months of recovery and has spent a lot of time working on her new music.And with upcoming performances at both The Grammys and The Super Bowl, Demi is ready to talk about some of the lessons she’s learned over the past year and a half.Demi got candid with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 and she spoke about why she wants to focus on her music and her health above everything else.Demi also talked about performing her new song “Anyone” at the Grammys.Demi revealed when her new song “Anyone” was written, which actually surprised me. Check it out.And while the song may have been written 4 days before her overdose, Demi said that she listens back to it now realizing that the lyrics may have been her cry for help.She got candid and talked about how she wishes now that she could’ve helped herself back when when she was recording the song.Wow, I just can’t wait to hear it. I can already tell this song is going to make me cry! And Demi revealed how she decided this would be the song she performed at the Grammys.Demi also talked about how she’s still coming to terms with what happened and how she’s a little nervous about performing this song at the Grammys.And Demi didn’t just talk about her music.She talked about how her whole life has changed since her overdose and that she’s still always going to be in the process of cutting the bad influences out of her life and making sure no new bad influences enter her circle.She also talked about some precautions she’s taking for her mental health as she returns to the spotlight.Demi said that she’s taken the tags off her social media so she can’t see what people tag her in, she also talked about wanting to turn off the comments too.And those are things we can all learn from! Setting boundaries on social media is healthy no matter what you’ve gone through.In the interview, Demi also touched on things like being a child star and her spirituality. Seriously you’ve gotta watch the whole thing, it’s really worth it.But as for Demi’s future, well she has some exciting plans for this new decade.Which is truly a beautiful way to end and we just can’t wait to see her perform her new song on Sunday at the Grammys.I know I’m going to have my tissues ready!But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.Did you have a chance to watch the whole interview yet? Are you excited to hear Demi’s new song? And will you be watching the Grammys on Sunday?Let me know down in the comments below. After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news.

