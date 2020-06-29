Evgeniya Kanaeva's mesmerising Ball Routine at London 2012 | Music Monday

Published on Jun 29, 2020

This week's Music Monday video features Evgeniya Kanaeva's highly technical Ball Routine from the 2012 Summer Olympics in London to "Concerto Ballet" from Les Demoiselles de Rochefort By Michel Legrand.



The Russian Rhythmic Gymnast was the only gymnast to score more than 29 points in the ball, hoop, and clubs and claimed the Gold Medal in the All-Around competition.



Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



