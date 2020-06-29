#MusicMonday

Evgeniya Kanaeva's mesmerising Ball Routine at London 2012 | Music Monday

Olympic
4.62M
1,248 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 29, 2020

This week's Music Monday video features Evgeniya Kanaeva's highly technical Ball Routine from the 2012 Summer Olympics in London to "Concerto Ballet" from Les Demoiselles de Rochefort By Michel Legrand.

The Russian Rhythmic Gymnast was the only gymnast to score more than 29 points in the ball, hoop, and clubs and claimed the Gold Medal in the All-Around competition.

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to