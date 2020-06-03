All Mahe Drysdale 🇳🇿 Olympic Medal Rowing Races | Athlete Highlights

Published on Jun 3, 2020

Alexander Mahé Owens Drysdale is a New Zealand rower. Drysdale is the current Olympic Champion and five-time World Champion in the single sculls. Unfortunately, an infection in the week before his Olympic final at Beijing 2008 saw him off form and he was only able to win the bronze medal in the men's single scull. At the 2012 Summer Olympics, the New Zealander won the Gold Medal in the men's single sculls. 4 years later in Rio 2016, Drysdale successfully defended his Olympic men's single sculls title, taking the gold medal over Croatia's Damir Martin. The race was decided by a photo finish, with Drysdale edging out Martin by half a bow ball. Enjoy watching his Olympic Medal Rowing races!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com