Published on Jun 6, 2020

The inspiring journey of China volleyball icon Lang Ping, who won historic gold, launched a trailblazing coaching career abroad, and then returned home to transform a struggling national team into Olympic champions. Directed by Joan Chen. Watch the documentary "The Iron Hammer" later this summer at OlympicChannel.com.



