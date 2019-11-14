Syria's Bashar al-Assad: US ALWAYS Loots Other Countries, Erdogan is a 'Fanatic Islamist'

Published on Nov 14, 2019

In this exclusive interview with RT, President of Syria Bashar al-Assad talks to Going Underground's Afshin Rattansi in a ground-breaking interview. In the interview he discusses why he hasn't given an interview in over a year, accusations of the US stealing Syria's oil, the White Helmets which he calls an offshoot of the Al-Nusra Front, Erdogan's involvement in the Syrian Civil War and his invasion of Northern Syria, the West's support for terrorists in Syria and how this is no different from previous episodes of Western foreign policy and relations between Damascus and the Kurds (including the US-backed SDF). Afshin Rattansi also challenges Bashar al-Assad on allegations of torture, the use of barrel bombs, chemical weapons attacks and Bashar al-Assad's economic reforms possibly starting the Syrian crisis. Also discussed in this interview is Russia's and Iran's involvement in the war, the Sochi peace talks, the Syrian Arab Army's upcoming offensive on Idlib and the death of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the former leader of ISIS (Daesh).



LIKE Going Underground http://fb.me/GoingUndergroundRT

FOLLOW Going Underground http://twitter.com/Underground_RT

FOLLOW Afshin Rattansi http://twitter.com/AfshinRattansi

FOLLOW on Instagram http://instagram.com/underground_rt