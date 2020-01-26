Demi Lovato Makes EMOTIONAL Return To Music!

Published on Jan 26, 2020

Demi Lovato just returned to the Grammys stage for an emotional performance of her new song "Anyone." It was her first performance since her overdose in July 2018 and it had us feeling all the feels.What's up? It's Dani Golub here with Clevver News and talking all things Grammys and we can't stop talking about how Demi Lovato absolutely slaaayed her Grammys performance of her new song "Anyone."The performance was raw and emotional and gave us a little insight on what she was going through before and after her near fatal overdose back in 2018.Demi actually had to restart her song as she was holding back tears. But she got through it!Not to mention she looked absolutely stunning wearing all white.And we weren't the only ones obsessed with this performance and this new song. She got a standing ovation from the entire audience.Fans at home took to social media to praise Demi and talk about how moved they were moved by her performance.And we couldn't agree more.But we had a feeling this song was going to be a good one.Earlier this week Demi opened up to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 about this song and performance.Demi also talked about performing her new song "Anyone" at the Grammys.Demi revealed when her new song "Anyone" was written, which actually surprised me. Check it out.And while the song may have been written 4 days before her overdose, Demi said that she listens back to it now realizing that the lyrics may have been her cry for help.She got candid and talked about how she wishes now that she could've helped herself back when when she was recording the song.And now that we've heard it I know exactly what she's talking aboutEvery single lyric pulled at our heart strings and she honestly had us all in tears here at Clevver!And Demi knew that this song would be the one she would perform if she got the chance to.And we are truly so glad that she did.If this song is any indication of what's to come from Demi, we know we are going to love it.Now I just can't wait for the whole album!



