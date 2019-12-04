How to cut the HANDLE and weld the ROLLET from it for the New Year. Gypsy is cooking.

Premiered Dec 4, 2019

Recipe:

Pork knuckle - 2 pcs. (I have 1700 gr. And 1500 gr.)
Salt - 2 tbsp. l
Dried garlic - 1 tsp.
Paprika - 1 tsp.
Black pepper - 1 tsp.
Garlic - 1 head (30-35 gr.)

For cooking:
Salt - 1 tbsp. l
Onion - 1 pc.
Sweet peas - 3-5 pcs.
Black peas - 10-20 pcs.
Bay leaf - 2 pcs.
Onion scales with 1 kg.

Enjoy your meal!

