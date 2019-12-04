How to cut the HANDLE and weld the ROLLET from it for the New Year. Gypsy is cooking.

Premiered Dec 4, 2019

Pork knuckle - 2 pcs. (I have 1700 gr. And 1500 gr.)

Salt - 2 tbsp. l

Dried garlic - 1 tsp.

Paprika - 1 tsp.

Black pepper - 1 tsp.

Garlic - 1 head (30-35 gr.)



For cooking:

Salt - 1 tbsp. l

Onion - 1 pc.

Sweet peas - 3-5 pcs.

Black peas - 10-20 pcs.

Bay leaf - 2 pcs.

Onion scales with 1 kg.



