Highlights Real Betis vs Real Madrid (1-2)

Loading...
Working...
Dani Ceballos rescues Real Madrid over Real Betis with a late free kick goal. Canales and Modric scored the other goals of the match. LaLiga Santander 2018/2019Subscribe to the Official Channel of LaLiga Santander in HD | 2019-01-13 00.00h | J19 | BET | RMALaLiga Santander on YouTube: http://goo.gl/Cp0tCLaCopa on YouTube: http://bit.ly/1P4ZriPLaLiga 1|2|3 on YouTube: http://bit.ly/1OvSXbiFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaLigaTwitter: https://twitter.com/LaLigaInstagram: https://instagram.com/laligaGoogle+: http://goo.gl/46Py9
Loading playlists...